Longtime members of Chicago Catholic church sad to see beloved statue removed

Tears were shed Tuesday as work began to remove a beloved statue from a shuttered Catholic Church in Pilsen.

The statue is being moved from the old St. Adalbert's on 17th Street to St. Paul's, which is about 10 blocks away.

Those two congregations have been consolidated.

The statue is a replica of a famous Michelangelo work showing Jesus and Mary.

Longtime members of St. Adalbert's say even with their church being closed, the statue should remain.