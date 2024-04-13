Chicago man charged with attempted murder after argument escalates to shooting in Englewood

A man was charged in connection with a shooting that critically wounded another man Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Uziel Burgos, 23, allegedly got into an argument with a man he knew around 3:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Loomis Boulevard. Burgos pulled out a gun and shot the 36-year-old once in the back, police said.

The 36-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Burgos was arrested at the scene. He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Burgos has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.