Loop apartment complex shooting leaves man dead

A man was killed in a shooting inside an apartment complex in the Loop Thursday night.

Chicago police say a 32-year-old man was found laying in the hallway inside a residential complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to a high-rise on the first block of East Monroe Street around 7:38 p.m.

The victim was in an argument with a 45-year-old man who pulled a gun and shot him.

He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Police searched the area and arrested the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending.