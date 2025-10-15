Smash-and-grab thieves hit Loop store

A convenience store in the Loop was broken into and burglarized Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Around 3:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a smash-and-grab burglary at Astoria Marketplace, 8 E. 9th St., according to CPD.

A witness told officers they saw a black Jeep strike the side of the building. Thieves made off with merchandise from the store and fled the scene in the Jeep.

Goods from the store were seen strewn across 9th Street after the burglary.

Police said no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how much merchandise was stolen from the store or how many suspects were involved.