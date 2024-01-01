Loop car crash: 3 injured after vehicle strikes curb, then tree

Three people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle car accident Monday afternoon in Chicago's Loop.

Around 1:12 p.m., police say the vehicle being driven by a 66-year-old man attempted a U-turn and struck a curb in the first block of N. Michigan Ave. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Three individuals – all riding in the vehicle – were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No citations were issued in the incident.