Loop Citibank robbed by man who implied he was armed: FBI
CHICAGO - The FBI is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in downtown Chicago on Thursday afternoon.
The robbery happened around 12:39 p.m. at the Citibank located at 69 West Washington Street, just steps from Daley Plaza.
What we know:
Authorities say the white male suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for money. Though he did not show a weapon, he implied he had one.
He was described as about 6 feet tall with a heavy build, wearing a light-colored hoodie, reflective sunglasses, a medical mask, a gray long-sleeved shirt, a blue polo, denim pants, and light sneakers.
Citibank robbery suspect | FBI
No injuries were reported.
What's next:
The FBI and Chicago police are searching for the suspect, who remains at large.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.
