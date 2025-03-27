Loop Citibank robbed by man who implied he was armed: FBI

The Brief A man robbed a Citibank in downtown Chicago on Thursday afternoon. The suspect implied he had a weapon but did not display one. The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.



The FBI is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in downtown Chicago on Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 12:39 p.m. at the Citibank located at 69 West Washington Street, just steps from Daley Plaza.

What we know:

Authorities say the white male suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for money. Though he did not show a weapon, he implied he had one.

He was described as about 6 feet tall with a heavy build, wearing a light-colored hoodie, reflective sunglasses, a medical mask, a gray long-sleeved shirt, a blue polo, denim pants, and light sneakers.

Citibank robbery suspect | FBI

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The FBI and Chicago police are searching for the suspect, who remains at large.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.