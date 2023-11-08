Loop Citibank robbed, FBI seeks male suspect

A bank was robbed in downtown Chicago on Tuesday.

Around 2:50 p.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at a Citibank located at 180 N. Michigan Ave.

According to the FBI, a male suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for funds before fleeing the scene.

Loop bank robbery suspect | FBI

The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build who has a black and gray goatee. He was wearing a red/orange hooded jacket, blue and yellow Michigan zip-up jacket underneath, black pants, a blue beanie style hat, and black and white Nike shoes.

No further information was provided. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Chicago police.