Loop Citibank robbed twice in 4 days, FBI seeks suspect

For the second time this week, the FBI and local law enforcement are investigating an armed robbery at a Citibank in the Loop.

The 180 N. Michigan Avenue branch was targeted on Monday and most recently on Thursday at 2:25 p.m.

Authorities believe the same suspect may be responsible for both robberies.

The suspect allegedly displayed a demand note, implying he had a handgun, during both robberies. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police are searching for a white man in his 30s. He was approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and had a medium build. During the robbery on Thursday, the suspect wore a green baseball cap, black zip up and brown sunglasses.

A man matching the same description robbed the bank on Monday at 9:47 a.m. while wearing a black and white hoodie.

This photo was captured during a robbery at a Citibank in the Loop on Monday, Sept. 16.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in both instances and has not been caught.

Anyone with information, including anonymous tips, has been asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in these incidents.