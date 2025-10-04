Chicago crime: 3 suspects wanted for downtown CTA train robbery, police say

The Brief Police are looking for three male suspects in connection with a robbery on a CTA train in the Loop. The incident happened a little before 11 p.m. on Sept. 26.



What you can do:

The incident happened a little before 11 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the 100 block of W. Lake Street in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police described the suspects as a Black male wearing a gray t-shirt, a white male wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic design on the front, and a white male wearing a black t-shirt.

Police also released surveillance images of what they say were the suspects:

Police are looking for three suspects in connection with a recent robbery on a CTA train in downtown Chicago. (Chicago Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD: JJ429981.