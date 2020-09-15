Loop high-rise fire sends 6 to hospitals for smoke inhalation

A fire broke out early Tuesday in a Loop high-rise, killing one pet and sending six people to hospitals for smoke inhalation.

The fire, possibly electrical in nature, was contained to a single unit on the 32nd floor in the 400 block of East Randolph Street, Chicago fire and police officials said.

Crews responded at 12:30 a.m. and extinguished the fire within an hour, fire officials said.

A couple in the affected unit, a woman, 69, and a man, 77, were hospitalized in serious condition at Stroger Hospital, according to police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

Several people were injured Sept. 15, 2020, in a fire in the 400 block of East Randolph Street. | Chicago Fire Department

Four people in other units were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, Bown said. They included a man and woman, both 27, and two men, ages 46 and 76.

One pet died in the fire, a fire official said. The building was not evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.