14-year-old boy battered, robbed two men in seperate incidents in the Loop

A 14-year-old boy allegedly battered and robbed two men in two separate incidents in the Loop this month.

The teen faces two felony counts of robbery and two felony counts of aggravated battery to a transit employee or passenger, according to police.

On Sept. 16, around 3:30 a.m., the boy allegedly battered and robbed a 21-year-old man while on a CTA platform in the 100 block of North State Street.

Several hours later, the teen allegedly battered and robbed a 22-year-old man in the 300 block of South State Street.

He was arrested on Thursday in the 200 block of West 57th Street.

No additional information was made available.