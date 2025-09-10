Security guard shoots would-be robber in downtown Chicago, police say

A security guard shot and injured a suspect who robbed them in broad daylight in downtown Chicago on Wednesday.

The suspect is in custody after the shooting, which happened around 11 a.m. at 19 N. Dearborn St.

What we know:

Chicago police said the security guard was exiting a business when they were approached by an offender who tried to forcefully take property.

A struggle ensued and the security guard fired shots, hitting the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene with the stolen property.

A source told Fox 32 the incident involved an armored truck. A Brinks truck was seen behind red police tape near the scene of the shooting.

A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody and the property was recovered. The suspect was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

While police did not specify the suspect’s condition, they said their condition was stabilized.

No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

Police said charges were pending but had not yet named the suspect.