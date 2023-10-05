Oak Lawn woman charged with fatally stabbing 16-year-old in Loop

article

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn was arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly stabbing in the Loop the day before.

Chicago police say Egypt Otis stabbed a 16-year-old girl from Chatham Tuesday night at about 11:28 p.m.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Heaven D. Taylor.

Taylor and the offender were in a fight in the first block of West Van Buren Street when Otis pulled a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the chest.

Responding officers spoke to a relative of Taylor who provided a video of the attack. It was not clear who filmed it, police said.

She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m.

Otis was charged with one count od first-degree murder. She was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.