Girl, 16, stabbed to death in the Loop

A teenage girl was stabbed to death during a fight Tuesday night in the Loop.

The 16-year-old was fighting another female who pulled out a knife and stabbed her twice in the chest around 11:30 p.m. in the first block of West Van Buren Street, according to police.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m.. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified her as Heaven D. Taylor of the Chatham neighborhood.

Officers know what happened because they spoke to a relative of Taylor who provided a video of the attack. It was not clear who filmed it, police said.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Editor's note: Police initially said the victim was 17 years old but later corrected her age to 16.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.