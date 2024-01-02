Loop crash sends 4 to hospital, including 2 teens

Two teens were among four injured in a car crash Monday afternoon in the Loop.

A white SUV that was traveling eastbound in the first block of East Ida B. Wells Drive struck the center median and crashed into a raised pillar, according to Chicago police.

Two men, two 17-year-old boys and a woman who were in the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Stroger Hospital where they we listed in fair condition.

No citations are pending, according to police.