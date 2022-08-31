Loretto Hospital hosts free narcan training sessions to help curb overdoses

Free narcan training sessions were held Wednesday at Loretto Hospital that could potentially help save lives.

Marking International Overdose Awareness Day, residents and people who work in community programs on the West Side gathered at the hospital for some hands-on training on the administration of narcan, a drug that can instantly reverse the effects of an overdose.

Participants were shown how to identify the signs of someone who has overdosed and how to use that nasal spray. Each participant was also given a free dose of narcan, which retails for about $50.

In Cook County alone, more than 2,100 people died from opioid overdose last year and a disproportionate number of those deaths occurred on the West Side in the Austin community.

"Here in the Austin community, we see opioid overdoses and the E.R. every single day, every day, several times a day," said Dr. Crystal Carey, ER director at Loretto Hospital. "When an overdose happens, it's family, it's friends, it's the community. So we really want to get that medication out into the community and that recognition."

Doctors said the goal is to get narcan in the hands of as many people as possible, especially to families, loved ones and friends with people who may be suffering from addiction issues. They said it's especially important that those people get this training and get this drug.