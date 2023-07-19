Loretto Hospital workers plan to strike over pay, unsafe staffing levels

Hundreds of Loretto Hospital workers are planning to strike.

SEIU Healthcare Illinois is expected to give the Austin hospital a 10-day strike notice Wednesday.

Inpatient transporters, emergency technicians, mental health workers, radiology technicians and housekeeping workers are all planning to hit the picket line.

The union said hospital management has failed to address wages and unsafe staffing levels. They also want Juneteenth as a holiday.

Loretto Hospital officials released the following statement:

"Loretto Hospital is currently bargaining with the SEIU in an attempt to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. We appreciate our employees in the SEIU and respect their right to bargain. We have not been able to reach a new Agreement yet, but we will continue to work toward that goal. We are hopeful we will get a new Agreement soon."