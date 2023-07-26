Loretto Hospital workers prepare to strike after 'insulting' raise, dispute over staffing

Staff at Loretto Hospital are preparing for a strike.

The union representing the workers delivered their 10-day notice last week and plan to strike on Monday.

Organizers spoke Wednesday calling out management and their inability to come to an agreement.

"Let me be clear. These workers don't want to go on strike, but after being offered an insulting 3% raise and no proposals on how to staff their hospital better, these workers have been left with no other choice. We know that 3% isn't enough to recruit the workforce that's needed at Loretto," said Greg Kelley, SEIU Healthcare Illinois President.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The hospital says they have been working with union leaders to come to an agreement.