Lori Lightfoot bids farewell to City Hall as her term as Chicago Mayor comes to a close

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will leave City Hall for the last time as mayor Friday afternoon, saying farewell to the fifth floor, which has served as her office for the last four years.

This week, Lightfoot reflected on her time in office.

During her farewell address on Monday, Lightfoot, at times emotional, asserted that her tenure changed Chicago for the better, touting accomplishments like raising the city's minimum wage and focusing federal COVID-19 relief funds on the South and West sides.

Lightfoot has faced her fair share of criticism these last four years calling the claims that she was at times "too tough" on staff and colleagues "nonsense." She says It's certainly not something she will be focusing on as she ends her term.

Instead, during a farewell bus tour, Lightfoot visited the Bronzeville Winery and other sites and projects she believes have created hope.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"It’s been a glorious morning, saw the restoration of a bridge that hadn’t been any work done to it since the 60s, $24 million in Webster crossing over the river, and then went to a variety of Invest South/West sites," Lightfoot said. "Great way for me to spend some of my last moments as the mayor of the city touring the things that we have done to touch people’s lives."

As for what's next, Lightfoot is keeping that close to the vest for now but says she will be focusing on her family starting with watching her daughter's relay team compete at state next week.