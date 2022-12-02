Louisiana man extradited to Chicago, charged with murder in Englewood shooting

article

A 20-year-old man was extradited from Louisiana to Chicago to face charges in a fatal shooting that happened this spring in Englewood.

Marnell Briggs was arrested Wednesday for the murder of a 20-year-old man on March 7 in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street.

Authorities found Briggs in Orleans Parish, Louisiana and sent him back to Chicago to face charges for the shooting.

No additional information is available at this time.