Love in the states: WalletHub ranks best and worst states for singles in 2024

Finding love can be challenging, but a new study suggests your efforts could improve, or worsen, depending on which state you currently call home.

WalletHub revealed its 2024 list of the best and worst states for singles.

Researchers said they compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: dating economics, dating opportunities and romance and fun.

Then they broke it down into 29 different emetics and graded states on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the best state for singles who are actively dating.

The top three best states for singles were Florida, Texas, and California. The worst states are Arkansas, North Dakota and West Virginia.

Researchers said Florida topped the list because of its wide variety of activities, ranking it the first in the nation for the number of theme parks, restaurants and music festivals per capita. Also, compared to other states, Florida has the most residents signing up for top dating websites and searching for terms like "dating" and "online dating" online.

Texas came in second also due to its wide variety of actives, ranking highly for movie theaters, restaurants, fitness centers and amusement parks per capita. The state also has a high rate of employment growth, according to WalletHub.

California rounded out the top three for similar reasons to the top two. However, the state offers more relationship openness in which people are more likely to show comfort and intimacy with their significant others.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.