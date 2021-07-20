Low vaccination rates in parts of Illinois to blame for rise in COVID-19 cases: officials

Coronavirus cases are climbing in Illinois with daily cases up 200% from just two weeks ago.

Illinois is seeing more than 800 cases each day and public health experts say areas with low vaccination rates are to blame.

Currently, less than a third of all southern Illinois residents across two dozen counties have been immunized.

People there say that's due to ongoing misinformation and fear of side effects.