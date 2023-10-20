Lower West Side crash: Semi-truck fatally strikes motorcyclist

A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a semi-truck Friday night in Chicago's Lower West Side neighborhood.

Around 7:34 p.m., police say a semi-truck being driven by a 48-year-old man was attempting to turn southbound onto Wood St. from Blue Island Ave. when he struck a motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Blue Island.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

At this time, nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.