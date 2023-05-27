Expand / Collapse search

Lower West Side shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Lower West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman was critically injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side Saturday morning. 

Police say the victims were on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 18th Street around 3 a.m. when they were shot at. 

The woman, 37, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. 

A 36-year-old man transported to an area hospital also with a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead. 

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.