Lower West Side shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side Saturday morning.

Police say the victims were on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 18th Street around 3 a.m. when they were shot at.

The woman, 37, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

A 36-year-old man transported to an area hospital also with a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.