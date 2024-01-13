Lower West Side shooting leaves 18-year-old dead: Chicago police

An 18-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and face.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of West 21st Street at approximately 12:10 a.m., according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Adrian Molina.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Chicago police initially stated that the victim was 17 years old.