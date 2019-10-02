Lowe's hiring thousands of full-time and part-time employees during nationwide walk-in job fair

Lowe’s is hosting a nationwide walk-in hiring event on Wednesday, looking to fill thousands of permanent full-time and part-time roles, the company said.

Walk-in interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time at all locations, according to Lowe’s. The company is looking to fill positions throughout the store, including cashiers, customer service associates, merchandising service team members, department supervisors, sales specialists, electrical and plumbing professionals, load pullers, loaders, receivers and more.

Employees of Lowe’s receive a 10 percent store discount, the company said.

Those interested in attending the walk-in event were asked to RSVP to an event page on Facebook, although advanced notice was not required.

Open positions are posted on the store's website, as well as updates on the Lowe's Careers Facebook page.

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, there are currently more than 2,000 home improvement and hardware store locations across the U.S. and Canada.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.