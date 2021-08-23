Loyola University Chicago President Dr. Jo Ann Rooney to step down

The president of Loyola University Chicago announced Monday she would be stepping down in her role at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

Dr. Jo Ann Rooney made the announcement in an email to students, faculty and staff.

"After five thrilling, demanding, and inspiring years leading our remarkable and resilient institution and over fourteen years as a university president, I am announcing that this will be my last year as President of Loyola University Chicago. While this may come as a surprise to some of you, it is the result of deep reflection on my part, some personal issues that warrant more of my attention, and a desire to ensure continuity of leadership once the implementation of our multi-year strategic plan and 8+ year comprehensive fundraising campaign begins."

Dr. Jo Ann Rooney (Department of Defense Public Affairs Office)

Dr. Rooney has had many accomplishments at Loyola since her tenure began in 2016. She was also the first female and lay president.

Some of her accomplishments include:

The creation of a multi-year strategic plan;

Welcoming the most diverse and largest freshmen classes in the university’s history this fall;

Diversifying the ranks of the faculty; and

Boosting the university’s endowment and strengthening its financial position.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank Dr. Rooney for her leadership during her five years here," said Susan Sher, JD '74, Chairman of Loyola’s Board of Trustees. "I’m particularly proud of her accomplishments as our first female and first lay president. Her work on behalf of Loyola has strengthened our institution and positioned us well for the future."

The Board of Trustees will meet in September to discuss their search for the next president of Loyola University Chicago.