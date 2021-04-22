Loyola University joins list of schools requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19
CHICAGO - Loyola University Chicago is joining the growing list of schools that will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall 2021 semester.
The school will accept medical and religious exemptions to the vaccine requirement. Medical exemptions will require a letter from a health care provider.
Religious exemption will require a signed written statement from the student describing the reason for the exemption.
Students can upload their COVID-19 vaccination cards to the Loyola Health function of the Loyola mobile application.
The Wellness Center will then verify the vaccination card after it is uploaded.