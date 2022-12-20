Lurie Children's Hospital hosts free shopping event for inpatient families

Spending time in the hospital with a child is never easy, especially during the holidays.

Lurie Children’s Hospital is spreading holiday cheers by hosting a Winter Wonderland — a free shopping event for inpatient families.

Last year, over 500 children were shopped for, making the holidays just a little brighter during these hard times.

"It's a really great opportunity to provide some normalization for families who are here. Oftentimes when you have a child here during the season, you're not thinking about being able to go shop at Target or stores for toys. So being able to have this right here in the hospital is a great chance for them to have some normalcy to their holidays," said Emilia Crnjak, Certified Child Life Specialist.

Parents are very grateful for this event, and they appreciate all the wonderful donations.