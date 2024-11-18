Lurie Children's Hospital renames ER after $6M donation

The Brief Lurie Children’s Hospital received over $6 million from NRG’s "Choose to Give" program. Donations led to renaming the waiting room and ER ward at the hospital. Funds support the Access to Every Child Fund, benefiting children and families.



Lurie Children’s Hospital celebrated a major milestone Monday, unveiling the new name of its waiting room and ER ward following a generous $6 million donation.

The funds, part of a broader effort by NRG Energy’s "Choose to Give" program, will support the hospital’s Access to Every Child Fund, which provides essential resources for sick children and their families.

NRG, an Illinois-based electricity and gas supplier, offers the unique "Choose to Give" program, allowing customers to contribute to the hospital.

Through the plan, NRG donates $50 to Lurie Children’s for each new enrollment and adds 1% of each customer’s electricity supply charges annually as long as they remain on the plan.