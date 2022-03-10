Expand / Collapse search

Luxury cars stolen from Illinois dealership prompts police chase near I-80 in Markham

Police activity is underway at 159th Street near Central Park Avenue in Markham after several luxury cars were stolen, and an SUV was carjacked.

CHICAGO - A number of cars were reported stolen from a downstate Illinois dealership, prompting a police chase along I-80 Thursday morning. 

About four to five cars were stolen from a dealership in Peoria at about 7:40 a.m., prompting a chase that left one behind, crashed, on I-80 near I-355. The suspects reportedly stole several BMWs and crashed, before carjacking an SUV.

Two BMWs were reportedly recovered on I-80 eastbound at exit 112. Another vehicle was reported in a ditch near Veteran's Memorial Tollway. 

Police activity at 159th Street near Central Park Avenue in Markham is underway after multiple pursuits in Will and Grundy counties to stop the suspects. 

