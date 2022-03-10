Luxury cars stolen from Illinois dealership prompts police chase near I-80 in Markham

A number of cars were reported stolen from a downstate Illinois dealership, prompting a police chase along I-80 Thursday morning.

About four to five cars were stolen from a dealership in Peoria at about 7:40 a.m., prompting a chase that left one behind, crashed, on I-80 near I-355. The suspects reportedly stole several BMWs and crashed, before carjacking an SUV.

Two BMWs were reportedly recovered on I-80 eastbound at exit 112. Another vehicle was reported in a ditch near Veteran's Memorial Tollway.

Police activity at 159th Street near Central Park Avenue in Markham is underway after multiple pursuits in Will and Grundy counties to stop the suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.