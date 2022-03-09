Evanston car dealership theft: Group steals luxury vehicles worth nearly $1 million

Police are looking for thieves who drove off with nearly $1 million worth of luxury vehicles from a suburban Chicago dealership.

Surveillance video shows the heist unfold inside The Autobarn in Evanston early Monday morning.

Six thieves were spotted breaking through a glass garage door, and then tearing the alarm system out of the wall.

Within hours, they stole 14 vehicles, including Mercedes, Porches, a Bentley and a Maserati.

Nobody is in custody as police continue to investigate.

No further details were immediately available.