Luxury container homes coming to Chicago's South Side

A team of investors says they could build affordable, energy efficient container homes on Chicago's South Side that could be ready for move in by this winter.

The homes will be built out of shipping containers.

The project is the brainchild of project manager Darryl Burton, owner of Global Financial Services.

"A traditional house generally takes anywhere from six to eight months to construct. Whereas this particular model here that you are viewing on the telecast takes anywhere from three to four months to construct," Burton said.

The development on Vincennes Avenue will have 12 homes at a price of around $300,000 each.