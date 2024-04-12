Cook County teen fatally shot driver on Illinois Route 394: ISP

A juvenile from suburban Chicago has been charged with murder in connection with an expressway shooting last month.

The incident occurred on March 16, around 6:09 p.m., when the Illinois State Police responded to a traffic crash on northbound Interstate 94 at 170th Street in Lansing.

At the scene, officers discovered the driver of a crashed blue Infiniti SUV who had sustained gunshot wounds moments earlier on northbound Illinois Route 394 at Thornton Lansing Road in Cook County.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities identified the suspect's vehicle and its driver as a 17-year-old boy from Lynwood. The teenager was taken into custody on April 11 and a weapon was recovered.

The juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court appearance.