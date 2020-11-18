Lyons man charged with stealing van with child inside from Bridgeview

article

Charges have been filed against the man accused of stealing a van with a 4-year-old boy inside Monday in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

Rudy Gutierrez, 28, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated kidnapping, vehicular invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful use of a credit card, according to Bridgeview police spokesman Ray Hanania.

The child, Liam Barbarasa, had been sitting in his father’s blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette at 5:35 p.m. while his father went into the 7-Eleven at 7901 S. Roberts Road to get food, Hanania said. The van was gone when the man came outside. An Amber Alert was issued after the incident was reported to police.

Officers found the vehicle with the boy inside about 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Belle Plaine Avenue in Irving Park on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Liam Barbarasa | Bridgeview police

He was seemingly unharmed and taken to Swedish Hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Further investigation and eyewitness accounts led detectives to Gutierrez, a Lyons resident who was known for hanging around the area where the van was stolen, Hanania said.

He is expected to appear for a bail hearing Wednesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.