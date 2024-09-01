Suspect hospitalized after shootout with off-duty Lyons police sergeant; bystander also shot

The Brief A shootout occurred at Washington Park involving a suspect and an off-duty suburban police sergeant. The suspect was injured during the exchange of gunfire and was subsequently hospitalized. The confrontation took place on Friday night, leading to the suspect's hospitalization.



A suspect was hospitalized Friday night following a shootout with an off-duty suburban police sergeant at Washington Park.

At about 7:02 p.m., there was a gathering at the park in the 5100 block of South Ellsworth Drive when a man began arguing with an off-duty Lyons Police Department sergeant.

During the argument, the man pulled out a gun, and the off-duty sergeant announced his office.

At that time, both the sergeant and the man fired shots.

The man was struck multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition and was stabilized.

A 46-year-old woman, who was in the park at the time, was shot in the thigh and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Area Detectives and the Investigative Response Team are investigating.