Lyric Opera reopening for live performances in September

The historic Lyric Opera Hall is ready to shine again!

On Wednesday, artistic leaders announced that live music and dance will return to the stage this fall.

The performances will come with some changes.

The venue has been renovated with new seats and more accessibility, and there's a new roommate for the Lyric Opera.

The Joffrey Ballet will now perform at the venue, led by artistic director Ashley Wheater.

"I think that what the goal will be is that we can make a deeper impact into Chicago, you know, the arts are for everyone," said Wheater. "We want everyone to access the arts. So let's fill this beautiful house with anybody that wants to see the arts."

The opera will return with Verdi's Macbeth Sept. 17, followed by a full slate of performances.

"We are confident that the really exciting season that we've planned will be a magnet that will draw people back into the opera house with great enthusiasm and in very large numbers," says Anthony Freud, Lyric's general director, president and CEO.

The ventilation system in the building has been improved due to COVID-19.

The operas will also be a bit shorter this fall, topping out at two-and-a-half hours, without a full intermission.

Ticket holders will have the option of watching a live stream of a performance if they feel uncomfortable attending in person.

Joffrey Ballet returns in October with a mixed repertory program, Home: a Celebration.

A fan favorite, The Nutcracker, is scheduled for December, with dancers anxious for a live audience.

"These highly gifted, highly trained athletes and artists that have kept themselves going in the best possible way over the last 15 months. But they're ready," said Wheater.

The leaders of both Lyric and Joffrey admit there are unknowns about COVID guidelines this fall, but they're optimistic the stage is set for a successful season.

Tickets are now on sale.