Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival returns this weekend

Get ready to rock!

The largest hip-hop festival in the country is making its return this weekend.

A lot of big names are lined up for Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash, including Kid Cudi, Future and Playboi Carti.

Also appearing at the festival: G Herbo and Famous Dex.

"We're expecting 30,000 a day across the three days, so 90,000 effective attendees. There are some tickets still available at summersmash.com," said Berto Solorio, co-founder and SPKRBX CEO.

Also at the festival: the Summer Smash Restaurant, led by a James Beard-nominated, Michelin star recipient with menu items made in collaboration with the artists.

This year's event will be at Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview.