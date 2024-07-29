M. Night Shyamalan returns with "Trap": A chilling tale of a serial killer at a concert

Twenty-five years after he thrilled the world with his horror masterpiece "The Sixth Sense," acclaimed writer/director M. Night Shyamalan is returning to the big screen this weekend with his new thriller "Trap."

"Trap" stars Josh Hartnett as a father who takes his young daughter to a Taylor Swift-like concert, only to discover that the entire concert is a trap to catch a local serial killer. The twist? HE is the serial killer they’re looking for.

Shyamalan sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the idea of a serial killer attending a popular concert – and if it’s possible that one may have even attended Taylor Swift’s popular Eras Tour.

"It’s probably a certainty," the Oscar-nominated writer/director said. "It’s probably a certainty that somebody’s been dancing and sharing friendship bracelets."

Shyamalan added about "Trap," "It doesn’t have supernatural in it but it is a monster and it is a real monster that exists in society and that’s what scares us so much, that our neighbor, your brother, your husband could be completely pretending. It’s so scary."

"Trap" opens in theaters on Friday, Aug. 2.