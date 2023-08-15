Madonna announces new Chicago tour dates after health scare

Pop superstar Madonna has announced rescheduled concert dates for the North American leg of her "Celebration Tour" following a health scare last month.

The Material Girl will play the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

She was originally scheduled to perform at the Near West Side venue on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, but rescheduled the North American portion of her tour after being admitted to the ICU for a bacterial infection.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 18: Madonna, performs live on stage after the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates.

The North American leg will take place immediately after the original Europe and United Kingdom tour dates. However, a few shows will be canceled in North America due to scheduling conflicts, including performances on July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix.

The tour will kick off in London this October.