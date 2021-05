Maggie Daley Park will be reopening this weekend.

The climbing wall, trampoline bungee, mini-golf, rink cafe and play garden will open Friday at 6 a.m.

Roller-blades and scooters will also be available for rent for those who want to go on the trails.

Maggie Daley Park will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.