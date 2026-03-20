Chicago woman charged with attempted murder after hitting man with car

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The Brief A woman has been charged after allegedly hitting a man with her car in Roseland. Police say the victim was injured in the February incident. She now faces felony charges including attempted first-degree murder.



A woman has been charged after allegedly hitting a man with her car last month in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

What we know:

Ashanti Harvey, 24, allegedly struck and injured a 25-year-old man with her car on Feb. 3 in the 11100 block of South State Street, according to police.

Harvey was arrested Thursday in the West Pullman neighborhood where she lives. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, both felonies.

Harvey was last arrested in Chicago in April 2025 for battery and assault.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide information on the extent of the man's injuries or whether he knew Harvey.

Harvey has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.