Chicago woman charged with attempted murder after hitting man with car
CHICAGO - A woman has been charged after allegedly hitting a man with her car last month in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.
What we know:
Ashanti Harvey, 24, allegedly struck and injured a 25-year-old man with her car on Feb. 3 in the 11100 block of South State Street, according to police.
Harvey was arrested Thursday in the West Pullman neighborhood where she lives. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, both felonies.
Harvey was last arrested in Chicago in April 2025 for battery and assault.
What we don't know:
Police did not provide information on the extent of the man's injuries or whether he knew Harvey.
Harvey has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.