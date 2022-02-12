Mail Theft: Mailboxes in Morton Grove, Niles, Glenview, Park Ridge, and Lincolnwood targeted

Morton Grove police are warning residents about mail theft after some drive-up mailboxes were broken into.

Police said the boxes at the U.S. Post Office, 9114 Waukegan Road, were "recently" broken into, and that a similar crime happened in January.

Morton Grove police said that similar crimes have happened in Niles, Glenview, Park Ridge, and Lincolnwood.

"A few weeks ago, a business in Niles reported that a check for $14,000 that was mailed in October was discovered to have been altered and cashed for $214,000," Morton Grove police said in a social media post.

Police recommend that if possible, you skip the checks and send money some other way.

If you think you are the victim of stolen mail, file a report with your local police department and contact the Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-2455 or file a report online at https://www.uspis.gov/report

