Mailboxes in Chicago suburb pried open; police warn residents to cancel checks

Elmhurst police are issuing a warning for residents after some mailboxes were broken into.

Two separate postal service mailboxes were found pried open Monday.

Police say mail that was placed in those boxes between last Saturday and Monday may have been taken.

They are warning anyone who had documents or checks in those boxes to cancel the checks or place a fraud alert with their banking institution.

Authorities are recommending residents use boxes inside the post office as a precaution.