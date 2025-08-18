Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:12 PM CDT until TUE 12:15 AM CDT, Porter County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:21 PM CDT until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Lake County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:37 PM CDT until MON 10:45 PM CDT, Mchenry County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:38 PM CDT until MON 10:45 PM CDT, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:35 PM CDT until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Kendall County, Kane County, LaSalle County, DeKalb County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:09 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Kendall County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:12 PM CDT until MON 11:15 PM CDT, Cook County, Will County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Advisory
from MON 8:56 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Will County
Flood Advisory
from MON 9:20 PM CDT until TUE 3:15 AM CDT, Will County, DuPage County, Kane County, Cook County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Kane County, McHenry County, Central Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, DuPage County, Lake County, Porter County

Major delays on CTA Yellow, Purple, Red line trains

By Alex Ortiz
Published  August 18, 2025 8:02pm CDT
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - CTA trains on the city’s North Side were experiencing major delays on Monday night due to an unspecified "track condition."

The Yellow, Purple and Red line trains were standing with major delays at the Howard Station, according to the CTA.

What we know:

Commuters were advised to consider alternatives like nearby bus routes.

Bus shuttles were requested for the various affected lines:

  • Red Line from Howard to Morse
  • Purple Line from Howard to Linden
  • Yellow Line from Howard to Skokie

Crews were working to restore service. It was unclear exactly when service would resume.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Transit Authority.

NewsChicago Transit Authority