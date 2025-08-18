Major delays on CTA Yellow, Purple, Red line trains

CTA trains on the city’s North Side were experiencing major delays on Monday night due to an unspecified "track condition."

The Yellow, Purple and Red line trains were standing with major delays at the Howard Station, according to the CTA.

What we know:

Commuters were advised to consider alternatives like nearby bus routes.

Bus shuttles were requested for the various affected lines:

Red Line from Howard to Morse

Purple Line from Howard to Linden

Yellow Line from Howard to Skokie

Crews were working to restore service. It was unclear exactly when service would resume.