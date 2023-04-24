Make-A-Wish celebrates 40 years of partnership with WWE in Rosemont: 'don't ever lose hope'

There was non-stop excitement outside the Allstate Arena on Monday, as wrestling fans from all walks of life were ready to be entertained.

Prior to the show, "Make A Wish" alumni families enjoyed a meet-and-greet with WWE superstars.

It was the 40-year anniversary of the WWE partnering with Make-A-Wish America. Eight families received autographs signed by Austin Theory and Nicki Cross.

"Don’t ever lose hope, just keep pushing and pushing, it’ll be ok," Cross said to the families.

Fabian Hurtado, 16, has bragging rights after his photo opportunity and said he can’t wait to post pictures with the superstars online.

Nearly 18,000 people were in the stands cheering on their heroes.

The professional wrestlers reminded young people that they too are champions.

"Believe in yourself, know what you’re trying to do and that anything is possible," said Theory.