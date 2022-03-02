'Makers Madness': Illinois competition looks to find coolest thing made in the state

There's a new contest to identify the coolest thing made in Illinois.

The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is holding the "Makers Madness" competition.

Nominations can be submitted online. Any items have to be made in Illinois, but the company does not have to be headquartered in the state.

The EAD of the manufacturers' association says there's an incredible variety of things made in Illinois.

"When you look at the breadth and scope, again, American flags, Salvation Army kettles, gear motors, lip balm, flavorings, as I said, tasty beverages, hammers and nails, the list goes on and on and on. So whether it's a large iconic product or a smaller-lesser known good, these are all critical to the Illinois economy," said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of Illinois Manufacturers' Association.

Previous winners include a mining truck manufactured by Caterpillar in Decatur and heated traffic signals manufactured in Elk Grove Village.