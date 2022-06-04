Male shot after his gun discharges during struggle with Chicago cops

A person was shot in the leg with their own gun during a struggle with Chicago police officers Friday night in Oakland on the South Side.

Officers noticed the male with a gun in his waistband at a park in the 700 block of East 37th Street around 10 p.m., Chicago police said. The officers approached the male, leading to a struggle, according to police.

During the struggle, the gun discharged, striking the male in the leg, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

A weapon was recovered from the scene and no officers were injured, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability did not respond to the scene.