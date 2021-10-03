Gunman fires shots at officers in Gresham, 1 in custody

Chicago police are looking for a suspect who fired shots at officers Sunday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 2:50 p.m. in an alley in the 500 block of West 88th Street, according to Chicago police.

A male suspect was observed firing shots with a handgun. When police began to pursue the male suspect, he fired shots in the officers direction, police said.

The suspect was able to escape but a separate male subject was taken into custody, according to police.

There were no injuries reported and police continue to investigate.