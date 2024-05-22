Malort shots infused with cicadas: Lombard brewery gets creative with cicada emergence

A Lombard brewery is leaning into all the buzz over the cicada emergence.

The creative folks at Noon Whistle Brewing are now offering a shot that will make your guts rot – Malort infused with cicadas.

"It makes people grossed out, but I think intrigued at the end of the day," said Joey Giardiniera, with the brewing company.

Each morning, Giardiniera heads to the small stand of woods next to the brewery and picks out a few juicy cicadas.

Then, he takes it back to the brewery, where he gently bathes the bugs.

"Just want to get all the dust and debris that they might have," Giardiniera said.

Then, he puts them into a permanent cicada sleep in the freezer. Later, the dead cicadas are baked to a temperature of 225 degrees, then soaked in vodka before they're dropped into the bottles of Malort.

"You want to do at least two or three to really get that cicada," he said.

Since announcing it on social media Tuesday, a shocking number of people have been flocking to the brewery to take a shot.

"It was good. The Mort was good and the cicada was buttery and nutty… I'd do it again," said Kristina Vesic, who downed one of the cicada shots.

And, if you're feeling bad for the cicadas…

"Now at least they get to party with a bunch of people while they're here with us for the time being. It's a good way to go if you're gonna go," said Paul Kreiner, Noon Whistle owner.

The brewery will be serving the cicada Malort at least through their Summerfest celebration in mid-June. Or, until the cicadas run out.